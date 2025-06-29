Shefali Jariwala's death investigation revealed some shocking facts behind the actress' demise. On June 27, when she passed away, she observed a fast and yet took her anti-ageing injection.

Shefali Jariwala death: As per the latest developments in the Shefali Jariwala death case, it is indicated that her unexpected passing is likely connected to medical reasons rather than any suspicious circumstances. Investigating officers and forensic experts have gathered crucial details pointing to health-related factors as a possible cause. Sources state that Shefali had been consistently undergoing anti-ageing treatments for several years. On June 27, despite observing a fast for a religious ritual at home, she reportedly received her routine injection, which may have triggered the cardiac arrest that led to her death.

According to sources, Jariwala had taken her monthly anti-ageing injection on June 27, despite fasting that day due to a religious ceremony at home. A source informed that evening, between 10 and 11 p.m., her health reportedly declined rapidly—her body began trembling and she lost consciousness.

Foul play in Shefali Jariwala's death?

She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. At the time of the incident, the actress was at home with her husband Parag Tyagi, her mother, and a few others. Investigators have since seized various medications from the residence, including anti-ageing vials, vitamin supplements, and pills related to gastric care. So far, eight statements have been recorded from family members, domestic staff, and medical professionals.

It is being reported that the police have found no signs of dispute or foul play in the case. Authorities are currently awaiting the postmortem findings and laboratory analysis of the confiscated medications to determine the precise cause of death.

About Shefali Jariwala's death

Model and actress Shefali Jariwala was found dead in her Andheri apartment. She suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead by doctors. She was best known for leading the Kaanta Laga remix and even appeared in movies, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Kannada film Hudugaru. She was even part of popular reality shows, including Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss 13.

(With inputs from IANS)