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Shefali Bagga ADMITS 'unknowingly' promoting Mahadev betting app, Bigg Boss 13 contestant surrenders Rs 1.20 crore to ED

Shefali Bagga has maintained that she and her family were unaware of the alleged illegality of the promotional engagements.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 10:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shefali Bagga ADMITS 'unknowingly' promoting Mahadev betting app, Bigg Boss 13 contestant surrenders Rs 1.20 crore to ED
Shefali Bagga (Image source: Instagram)
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Television personality Shefali Bagga has surrendered Rs 1.2 crore to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation into the alleged promotion of illegal betting applications, including the Mahadev betting app, according to details submitted by the agency.

Bagga has maintained that she and her family were unaware of the alleged illegality of the promotional engagements. According to the ED's submission, searches were conducted on May 30, 2026, at Bagga's residential premises in Delhi and Mumbai under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. During the searches, the agency seized Rs 30 lakh in cash.

In July this year, the ED questioned Bagga in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case at its Raipur zonal office in Chhattisgarh. In a statement to ANI, Bagga said her involvement was restricted to promotional activities on social media and denied any association with the other operations of the brands.

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"My role was limited to unknowingly promoting a few brands on social media similar to the promotional engagements undertaken by many public figures and celebrities. Beyond this, I had no involvement or association with any other activities or operations relating to those brands or any other entity," she said.

Bagga also said she had cooperated with the department's investigation and surrendered the money. Expressing faith in the legal process, she added that she had "full faith in our law." 

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