Sheezan Khan shares adorable photo with Tunisha Sharma, pens emotional poem remembering her: 'Tujhe Khone Ka Gham...'

Television actor Sheezan Khan popularly known for his role in the TV series Ali Baba has been penning emotional posts remembering the late actress and co-star Tunisha Sharma. Since the actor returned from prison, he has been posting posts on Instagram remembering the actress along with some emotional posts. The actor posted a video montage earlier; now, the actor penned another moving self-written poem and an adorable photo.

On Thursday, Sheezan Khan posted a black-white photo with Tunisha Sharma wherein the duo can be seen getting cozy and flashing their million-dollar smiles. The actress could be seen wearing a one-piece dress whereas the Sheezan was seen donning casuals. The actor posted the picture with the song ‘Tere Hawale in the background and penned an emotional poem remembering the actress. In his Poem, the actor talked about how her memories sadden him and make him regret that she is gone too soon and that he couldn’t spend more time with her. The poem also describes the pain he is suffering from losing her and talks about how he remembers her when he is sitting alone in the evenings.

Reading the poem even his fans got emotional and left their love for the couple in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Sheezan and Tuni best.” Another fan wrote, “Miss this pure bond.” Another comment read, “You both are our favorites.” “Your story doesn’t deserve that end but Allah’s plan is always best for us,” another wrote. “All-time favorite Jodi,” another comment read.

After almost 2 months of spending in Jail under the charges of abetment to suicide in the Tunisha Sharma death case, Sheezan Khan was released on bail on March 4, 2023. Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, 2022, on the sets of her show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship for a brief period of time, however, it was reported that the duo broke up just 10 days before the actress’ death.

