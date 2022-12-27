Search icon
Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz breaks silence, says 'Tunisha Sharma was very dear to me, there will be no injustice'

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz has spoken about her brother's arrest in the Tunisha Sharma case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Falaq Naaz and Tunisha Sharma in a file pic

Actress Falaq Naaz, sister of Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested by police in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s death, has broken her silence on the case. On Monday, Sheezan’s family had issued a statement requesting the media to give them privacy. A day later, the actress spoke to a news channel briefly, dismissing the allegations against her brother and saying Tunisha was dear to her too.

Tunisha Sharma died at the age of 20 on Saturday. Police have ruled the death a suicide and arrested Sheezan, her co-star, after her mother filed a complaint alleging abetment. Tunisha and Sheezan both worked on the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan is currently in judicial custody.

On Tuesday, speaking to Mirror Now on phone, Falaq said, “The investigation is underway. All I want to say is everyone is doing their work. We are cooperating, Sheezan is cooperating. Trust me, the truth will come out. There will be no injustice with anyone. I have full faith in the law…Tunisha was very dear to me too.”

Opening up on why the family has maintained silence in the case so far, Falaq said, “I can break down at any moment  because my brother is in custody. But I have to be strong. So, I have been unable to speak with anyone because none of us are in that condition right now.”

Tunisha was found hanging in a makeup room on the sets of her show on Saturday. She was rushed to a hospital in Vasai, where she was declared brought dead. At the time of her death, Tunisha was starring in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in a lead role. Over the course of her brief career, the 20-year-old had also worked in films like Fitoor and Dabangg 3. Preliminary police investigations have found that Tunisha was battling stress and anxiety after her breakup with Sheezan just two weeks prior to her death.

