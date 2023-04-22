Sheezan Khan calls Tunisha Sharma his ‘chaand’ as he wishes late actress on Eid: 'Jo door hai nazar se...'

Sheezan Khan-Tunisha Sharma

Sheezan Khan is currently out on bail in Tunisha Sharma’s abetment to suicide case. Since he returned home, the actor is often seen penning down beautiful poems remembering the late actress Tunisha Sharma. Now, the Ali Baba fame recently wished his fans Eid and called Tunisha her ‘chaand’.

On Friday, Sheezan Khan took to his Instagram and posted a story remembering his ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma who died by suicide and personified her as ‘chaand (moon)’ The actor wrote a couple of lines that read, “Jo door hai nazar se us Chaand ko bhi Chaand Mubarak. (I wish Eid Mubarak to the one who is far from our sight).

The actor also posted some throwback photos from the sets of Ali Baba and what caught fans' attention was the last photo with the late Tunisha Sharma. In the photo, the duo can be seen standing together in costumes and smiling while looking at each other. Sheezan Khan captioned the post as ‘photo dump’.

Many fans got nostalgic seeing the photos and wished he could be back on the show. One of the comments read, “Since you left the show, I stopped watching it. I hope you get a new show soon.” Another fan wrote, “Masha Allah Looking nice, but missing your character in Ali Baba.” Another fan commented, “We want to see you back in Ali Baba.” Another wrote, “After you and Tunisha, the show lost its charm.” Commenting on the last photo, a fan wrote, “You both looked so happy together. We miss her so much.”

Sheezan Khan got out on bail on March 4 after staying for almost 2 months in custody. The actor was detained in the Tunisha Sharma abetment to suicide case filed by the actress’ mother. Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba on December 24.

