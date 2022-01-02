‘Sheela se Susheela bann gayi’: Urfi Javed wears elegant Punjabi suit, leaves netizens surprised

Urfi Javed is known for her distinctive sense of style. Her daring looks never fail to astonish her admirers. Urfi Javed, on the other hand, appears to have changed her mind with the new year. The actor was recently photographed in a simple Punjabi suit, which stands in stark contrast to her prior viral appearances.

Urfi can be seen posing in a floral suit with a red dupatta in the most recent viral video. She wore no accessories and didn't wear much make-up. Urfi's dress is so simple that it has left netizens speechless.

One of the fans wrote, “ye to pehchan me nahi aa rahi (We cannot recognize her).” “Aree finally bhen n kuch toh pura kapda pehnaa (Finally, sister wore something which is not revealing)” added another.

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."