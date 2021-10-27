'She wants publicity': Urfi Javed's 'oops moment' caught on cam, netizens outraged over outfit

The 'too small crop top' that Urfi Javed was seen embracing, couldn't keep her bra from being visible to the onlookers.

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed, who has been making headlines for her unconventional choice of outfits, has become a target of internet trolls yet again. This time, Urfi Javed was snapped wearing a figure-hugging white crop top teamed with a pair of experimental blue denim.

Urfi was seen out and about in Mumbai city when the paps tailed her to click photos and record videos of her. And a recent video of Urfi in the above-mentioned attire is going viral on the internet.

In the now-viral video, Urfi Javed fell victim to an 'oops moment' that was caught on camera. The 'too small crop top' that Urfi was seen embracing, couldn't keep her bra from being visible to the onlookers. In fact, not just the straps of her bra but also her bra band was visible from underneath her white crop top. And this certainly did not go down well with social media users who called her out for her 'disgusting' choice of outfit. Additionally, Urfi's experimental denim also wasn't something that pleased onlookers.

"Yar ye kbhi dhank ke kpde pehn hi nhi skti kya hamesha kuch na kuch ulta sidha hi pehn leti h," commented an Instagram user. "She is having zero dressing bra dikh rhi h piche see ," wrote another. "She wants publicity only ... footage chaye re isko," commented yet another Instagram user. "

Check out Urfi's now-viral video and a few photos in the controversial outfit here:



This is not the first time Urfi has been trolled for her sartorial choices. Ever since her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', Urfi has been in the news for her risque outfit and bold fashion statements.

She was recently trolled for wearing a satin purple dress that featured a thigh-high slit and a daring peep-hole. In fact, a recent video of Urfi flaunting her bare back in a peach backless crop top too attracted netizens' harsh comments.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed has appeared in TV shows like 'Chandra Nandini', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', 'Jiji Maa and Daayan'. Apart from this, Urfi Javed was also a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT' but was evicted on the 8th day.