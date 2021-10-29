'She looks so uncomfortable': Urfi Javed dons waist high slit gown, gets brutally trolled

'Bigg Boss OTT" fame Urfi Javed, who is known for creating headlines for her airport looks, bold photos on social media and her unconventional dress style, was mercilessly trolled yet again after a video from the red carpet of an awards night was shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani.

In the short video clip, Urfi Javed was seen donning an off-shoulder black gown that featured a daring neckline sparkling with embellishments and a risque side slit that extended almost up to her waist. Urfi had her hair styled in a slick back look and added a dash of black on her lips to make a statement. She completed her look with black heels and no accessories.

In the video, Urfi is seen adjusting her dress and holding it from the slit while walking so as to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens blasted at Urfi for choosing to wear an outfit she is clearly uncomfortable in. "Why she wore this dress when she is uncomfortable?" asked an Instagram user. "Why dress half-naked? What's the point here? Why copy the west? We are supposed to set an example for the world. We have a nation to educate. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. This is not a good example to set for the youth. How we represent ourselves speaks volumes," commented another user. "Why to wear a dress you can't even carry it properly...She looks so uncomfortable in it...LoL," wrote yet another Instagram user. "she shouldn't have worn that dress. not cuz of how revealing it is but bc of how uncomfortable she looks," pointed out a social media user.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Urfi has featured in shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah', among others.