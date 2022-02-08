'She is savage': Urrfii Javed heaps praise on Kangana Ranaut, know why

TV star and former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urrfii Javed, who is often in the news for her sartorial choices, is making healing headlines yet again. This time, however, Urrfii is making news for heaping praise on Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut.

Why, do you ask? Well, read on and we will tell you.

Recently, when Urrfii stepped out and was confronted with the paps, she as usual obliged them with a photo-op. During this time, when she was asked about an incident at an event when B-town diva Kangana Ranaut slammed a journalist for asking her a question about Deepika Padukone being trolled by an influencer for her choice of outfits during 'Gehraiyaan' promotion, Urrfii said that she loved the way Kangana responded.

Urrfii said, "I love the way she (Kangana) shut her down (journalist). She just told her that Deepika can stand up for herself, so, you sit down. I love the 'sit down'."

When Urrfii was further asked if Kangana reacted that way because it was a question on Deepika, who is considered to be her arch-rival, Urrfi said, "No. Kangana is savage, she is bada**. She was right. There are actually women who have the platform, they can speak for themselves."

For the unversed, it was during a press conference of the upcoming reality show titled 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel', to be hosted by Kangana, where the actress got into a heated argument with a journalist during the question and answer session.

When Kangana was asked about Deepika Padukone being trolled for her outfit choices for Gehraiyaan promotions, the actress had said, "Look, I'm here to defend those who cannot defend themselves alright. She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."