Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

She-Hulk Attorney at Law Twitter review: Sixth episode of Tatiana Maslany's show leaves netizens furious

She-Hulk: The sixth episode of Tatiana Maslany's has left netizens disappointed, as it failed to live up to viewers' expectations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

She-Hulk Attorney at Law Twitter review: Sixth episode of Tatiana Maslany's show leaves netizens furious
She Hulk

The sixth episode of Tatiana Maslany's starrer She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is out, and it has left netizens furious and disappointed. As soon as the episode got aired, several netizens took their discontent to Twitter, and stated that they felt 'cheated.'

Here is a little spoiler for you guys. In the post-credit scene of episode 5, the entry of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil was teased, and netizens were hoping that they will get to see the biggest team-up in the series, She-Hulk with Daredevil. However, Daredevil was not seen in the 6th episode, and this has left the MCU fans angry and disappointed. 

Let's check out some of the reactions 


Right from the day, the trailer of She-Hulk was released, the audience had mixed feeling about the series. The response has remained unchanged for a few, and for some fans, it has become worst with every passing episode. 

For the unversed, the comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Jennifer is also the cousin of Bruce Banner aka Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo). The series follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao is the head writer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

There are only 3 episodes left in the 9-episodic series. She-Hulk is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.