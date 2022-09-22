She-Hulk Attorney at Law Twitter review: Sixth episode of Tatiana Maslany's show leaves netizens furious

She Hulk

The sixth episode of Tatiana Maslany's starrer She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is out, and it has left netizens furious and disappointed. As soon as the episode got aired, several netizens took their discontent to Twitter, and stated that they felt 'cheated.'

Here is a little spoiler for you guys. In the post-credit scene of episode 5, the entry of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil was teased, and netizens were hoping that they will get to see the biggest team-up in the series, She-Hulk with Daredevil. However, Daredevil was not seen in the 6th episode, and this has left the MCU fans angry and disappointed.

Let's check out some of the reactions

GODDAMN THIS #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw SHOW !!! GIVE US MATT MURDOCK

GIVE US #Daredevil !

I'm sick of cliffhangers and episodes that don't matter. We want our Matty ! September 22, 2022

#SheHulk episode 6

Sorry to the matt murdock fans the show is really kicking your asses guess we'll wait next week for a daredevil cameo #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/n79XIx7fIL — Matty McFly She-hulk era (@MoonstarGarth) September 22, 2022



Right from the day, the trailer of She-Hulk was released, the audience had mixed feeling about the series. The response has remained unchanged for a few, and for some fans, it has become worst with every passing episode.

For the unversed, the comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Jennifer is also the cousin of Bruce Banner aka Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo). The series follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao is the head writer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

There are only 3 episodes left in the 9-episodic series. She-Hulk is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.