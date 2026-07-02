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'She didn't reveal anything personal': Shreya Kalra's boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal defends her over Akanksha Chamola's 'bisexual' claim on Lock Upp

As Shreya Kalra faces criticism for claiming on Lock Upp that Akanksha Chamola is bisexual, her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal has come out in her support, saying it was part of the show's format.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 12:18 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'She didn't reveal anything personal': Shreya Kalra's boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal defends her over Akanksha Chamola's 'bisexual' claim on Lock Upp
Image credit: Instagram
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Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has landed in the middle of another controversy after contestant Shreya Kalra made a personal claim about fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola during a recent episode.

Ever since the episode aired, Shreya has been facing heavy criticism online, with many viewers accusing her of discussing someone's sexuality on a public platform. Now, her boyfriend, influencer Rishabh Jaiswal, has come out in her defence.

Rishabh Says It Was Part Of The Game

Sharing a video on social media, Rishabh claimed that Shreya did not expose any information that had not already been disclosed to the show's team. He said, "Log keh rahe hain Shreya ne Akanksha Chamola ka secret reveal kar diya ki 'She is bisexual', 'Uska haq nahi hai kisi ki sexuality pe baat karne ka'... Avi main bata doon, mujhe internal baat pata hai."

Explaining the show's format, he added, "Dekho jitney contestants gaye hain na, unhone 3 secrets khud se creative team ko, Netflix team ko, Lock Upp team ko diye hain. As a lifeline use honge bakayda unhe bataya gaya hai."

According to Rishabh, contestants voluntarily share certain secrets before entering the show, and these can later be used as part of the game.

'It Was A Lifeline'

Further defending Shreya, Rishabh said, "Shreya ne uska wo lifeline bata diya, so it's a part of the game. Usne aisa kisi ka moral dilemma ya moral preferences hamper nahi kiya hai." He maintained that Akanksha had consciously shared the information with the show's team as part of the format and urged people not to judge Shreya without understanding the rules of the game.

Concluding his video, he said, "Please us basis pe jo log judge kar rahe ho, please open your head guys."

What Happened On The Show?

During a task, Shreya chose to reveal one of Akanksha Chamola's pre-submitted secrets in order to save herself in the game. She claimed, "Akanksha Chamola is bisexual," and stated that it was one of the three secrets that had been voluntarily shared with the Lock Upp team before the actress entered the show.

The revelation left the housemates shocked and quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the episode.

No Official Response From Akanksha Yet

As of now, neither Akanksha Chamola nor the makers of Lock Upp have issued any separate statement outside the episode regarding the claim. The incident has, however, sparked a wider conversation online about privacy, consent and the boundaries of reality television.

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