Earlier this month, Esha Verma claimed that Rupali Ganguly broke their home. She also called her an ‘abusive and toxic woman’. After continuous allegations, Esha Verma filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against Esha.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan who filed a defamation case against her stepdaughter Esha Verma has revealed that Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin Verma's daughter from his earlier marriage is yet to respond to the notice. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Sana said that though Esha Verma has deleted her viral posts on social media, she has yet to respond to the legal notice sent to her by Ruapli Ganguly.

Sana Raees Khan was quoted as saying, "She (Esha Verma) hasn’t responded, however, she has deleted all defamatory posts and deleted one account pursuant to receiving our notice which is an acknowledgement of her wrongdoing."

Sana Raees Khan also revealed that Rupali Ganguly decided to send a legal notice to Esha Verma after her remarks on her 11-year-old son Rudransh. "Rupali decided to take this drastic step when her stepdaughter maliciously labelled her 11-year-old child as illegitimate and the matter escalated with continuous and constant defamatory and derogatory posts thereby character assassinating Rupali."

Sana further added, "t was imperative, in view of the fact that she was constantly posting defamatory and baseless posts, thereby attacking Rupali’s reputation and character. She crossed all limits by attacking an 11-year-old child and terming him illegitimate."

