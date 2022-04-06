Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal replies to fan who said Ashish Chanchlani's spoof was demeaning

Headlines

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Optical illusion at Tamil Nadu temple: What animal do you see - bull or elephant?

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

5 cricket teams owned by Mukesh Ambani

Skin health: 9 Indian herbs and spices with natural anti-aging properties

Dental health: 5 ways to prevent tooth decay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal replies to fan who said Ashish Chanchlani's spoof was demeaning

'Shark Tank India’ judge Anupam Mittal replied to a social media user who asked him about Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof ‘Sasta Shark Tank’ video.

article-main
Latest News

undefined

Updated: Apr 06, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

‘Shark Tank India’ judge Anupam Mittal replied to a social media user who asked him about Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof ‘Sasta Shark Tank’ video in which Kunal Chabria had portrayed Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal) who was the owner of ‘divorce.com.’

On his Instagram handle, Anupam recently shared a post for his mother-in-law Kumar Sharan. In the comment box, one person asked, “Sir, don't you think the way Ashish has portrayed you in his Sasta Shark Tank is very wrong! Like is it okay to do character assassination of someone in the name of comedy? I really don't know what's your take on this but I felt very bad when I watched that video!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@agmittal)

Anupam commented, “…ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai (He also has to run his house) (winking face emoji). Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon (Only I have that privilege).”

Another social media user shared his reply and wrote, “persona after this reply. Respect into (100 sticker)." Anupam reposted his Instagram story and wrote, “Just be you.” 

Earlier,  Ashneer Grover, co-founded the fintech company BharatPe, had himself reacted to 'Sasta Shaark Tank' and had commented on the clip from the spoof episode that Ashish had shared on his Instagram handle. Ashneer called the spoof episode 'Sasta and Tikau' as he wrote, "Hilarious ! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau".

For the unversed, Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof video features ‘sharks’ Paneer Grover (Ashneer Grover), Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), and Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal). The video has been viewed by millions of people. In the video, Ashish can be seen impersonating Paneer Grover, meanwhile, other entrepreneurs can be heard pitching their ideas in front of sharks.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Adah Sharma hospitalised: 5 tips to cope with your food allergy, diarrhea

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

What is costochondritis? Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal battles with new illness; know symptoms, more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE