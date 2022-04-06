Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal replies to fan who said Ashish Chanchlani's spoof was demeaning

'Shark Tank India’ judge Anupam Mittal replied to a social media user who asked him about Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof ‘Sasta Shark Tank’ video.

‘Shark Tank India’ judge Anupam Mittal replied to a social media user who asked him about Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof ‘Sasta Shark Tank’ video in which Kunal Chabria had portrayed Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal) who was the owner of ‘divorce.com.’

On his Instagram handle, Anupam recently shared a post for his mother-in-law Kumar Sharan. In the comment box, one person asked, “Sir, don't you think the way Ashish has portrayed you in his Sasta Shark Tank is very wrong! Like is it okay to do character assassination of someone in the name of comedy? I really don't know what's your take on this but I felt very bad when I watched that video!”

Anupam commented, “…ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai (He also has to run his house) (winking face emoji). Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon (Only I have that privilege).”

Another social media user shared his reply and wrote, “persona after this reply. Respect into (100 sticker)." Anupam reposted his Instagram story and wrote, “Just be you.”

Earlier, Ashneer Grover, co-founded the fintech company BharatPe, had himself reacted to 'Sasta Shaark Tank' and had commented on the clip from the spoof episode that Ashish had shared on his Instagram handle. Ashneer called the spoof episode 'Sasta and Tikau' as he wrote, "Hilarious ! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau".

For the unversed, Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof video features ‘sharks’ Paneer Grover (Ashneer Grover), Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), and Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal). The video has been viewed by millions of people. In the video, Ashish can be seen impersonating Paneer Grover, meanwhile, other entrepreneurs can be heard pitching their ideas in front of sharks.