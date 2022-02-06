'Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal jokes with Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri for keeping him in ‘balance’- WATCH

‘Shark Tank India’ judge on Friday hosted a grand after-party for all the sharks and their spouses. They together watched the last episode together at the party. The host went live during the party where he introduced the BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover’s wife.

During the live session, Anupam introduced everyone present at the party. Sharing the video later, he captioned it, “Last episode.” At the beginning of the clip, he introduced Peyush Bansal’s wife Nimisha Bansal. Peyush is the co-founder of Lenskart. After this, he let his fans meet Ghazal Alagh’s husband Varun Alagh.

He then pans that camera to Vineeta Singh’s husband Kaushik Mukherjee and called him “designated driver.” After him, he introduced his wife Aanchal and Aman Gupta’s wife Priya Dagar. Later he introduced Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover and said, “Yeh hain Madhuri ji, yeh Ashneer ji ko balance mein rakhti hain (This is Madhuri ji, she keeps Ashneer ji in balance.”

After hearing this, Madhuri laughed as his husband is famous for being so strict and serious.

Fans have loved the season, one of them wrote, “Absolutely amazing show sharktank I am big fan of this show from 2 days and this show is become very popular than Kapil Sharma show. so many things I learn from this show..” The second person mentioned, “Love you Anupam sir ........what is felt in complete season is that it was Anupam sir's questions which was real analyser of the product......it was his questions which cast the path from no deal to deal or deal to no deal.”

The third person mentioned, “Me & my family is going to miss you all terribly and at the same time will wait for 2nd season also. Nxt season, Same Sharks...on public demand..”

Netizens have been demanding season two of the show. Going by the craze, it seems like the show will return with a new season soon.