'Shark Tank India': When Peyush Bansal pitched Lenskart to Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, other judges

The business reality television show 'Shark Tank India' ended on February 4, 2022, after a hugely successful run that lasted for more than a month. In the final episode, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com Peyush Bansal took the other six judges and the audience back to 2010 and retold us the pitch he gave to investors twelve years back for his eyewear retail chain.

He introduced Lenskart as the vision correction mission asking for Rs 1 crore for 1% equity in his company. Aman Gupta, the co-founder, and CMO of boAt asked Peyush to tell about his background which the latter explained in detail from his education in a foreign university to his meeting with Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. The Lenskart CEO had also worked at the tech giant for a year in 2007.

BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover jokingly said his most famous line from the show, “Aap humari aankhon mein dhool jhonk rahe ho kuch (You are deceiving us)” and questioned him, "Aap India waapis kyun aaye ho, aapko nikaala hai na naukri se? (Why have you returned to India, you have been fired from your job, right?)"

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com jumped in and interrupted him, “Arre, lekin tum ho kaun poochne wale? 2010 hai. Kaun hai Ashneer? (But who are you? It is 2010. Who is Ashneer)?”, to which Grover replied, "Merko bhi nahi pata (Even I don't know)."

Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and CEO, teased Peyush as she said that his company's logo is very basic. Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, jokingly asked for 20% equity. In the end, Peyush Bansal accepted Aman Gupta's proposal of 5% equity in the hilarious video. Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder of MamaEarth is also seen having fun in the entire conversation.

Apart from catapulting the entrepreneurship drive among the youth, the first season of 'Shark Tank India' also sparked a meme fest across social media and the fans are already demanding for the second season of the show.