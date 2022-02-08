'Shark Tank India': Viral sensation 'Jugaadu Kamlesh' visits Peyush Bansal's home, see pics

The business reality television show 'Shark Tank India' saw hundreds of young entrepreneurs pitching their products to the seven corporate honchos, termed as 'sharks, in the show in its first season. But the man who grabbed everyone's attention with his emotional and moving pitch was a young farmer from Malegaon, Maharashtra named Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, who calls himself 'Jugaadu Kamlesh'.

Kamlesh pitched his concept of a pesticides spray solution in the form of a trolley cart, which can ease the burden of farmers while preventing them from deadly diseases, and won millions of hearts through his quirky and unique presentation style. The judges and audience were impressed with his determination and passion to solve the problems of millions of farmers in India. His pitch had been shared extensively on social media with thousands of Internet users praising the spirit of 'Jugaadu Kamlesh'.

Though the other four 'sharks' present in the episode - Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Ghazal Alagh, were reluctant to invest in his product, he accepted the proposal from Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal who offered him Rs 10 lakh for a 40% stake in Kamlesh’s firm 'KG Agrotech' and a Rs 20 lakh loan at a zero percent interest rate.

Now, recently, Kamlesh, along with his cousin Naru with whom he had appeared on the show, visited Bansal's home in Delhi and met his family on Sunday, February 6. The trio had uploaded some pictures in their Instagram Stories, which are now going viral on the internet.













The Lenskart CEO had also uploaded a short video detailing the updates regarding their product of pesticides spray solution. He shared that he has registered Kamlesh's company 'KG Agrotech'. They are refining the product design which would take around 8-12 weeks and the first prototype should be launched in the next three months.

The first season of the show has given a boost to the start-up revolution in India catapulting the entrepreneurship drive among the youth. People are already demanding the next season of the hit show that has worked wonders for the Sony Entertainment Television channel.