Shark Tank India: Vineeta Singh reacts to Saloni Gaur mimicking her in hilarious video, asks 'will you marry me?'

‘Shark Tank India’ is currently one of the most popular shows in the country. Apart from enthralling audiences, the reality show involves entrepreneurs hearing and investing in pitches from folks with company ideas is also generating buzz on social media. While some have voiced their displeasure with some of the 'Sharks' or judges, questioned their decisions, or lauded the format, others have found amusement in sharing memes.

Saloni Gaur was another person who had a good time watching the reality show. The comedian imitated Vineeta Singh, one of the Sharks, prompting a barrage of chuckles. The entrepreneur even gave the impersonation a thumbs up.

In a video, the comedian dressed up as a matchmaker instead of a 'Shark' on Shark Tank India to highlight how Vineeta would look as a matchmaker. Saloni's imitation was near-perfect, even down to the gestures and dialogue delivery.

She also poked fun at the entrepreneur's reasoning for turning down investment opportunities on the reality show, claiming things like 'you're 60, "your name will need rebranding, you're a Manglik,' and more.

For fellow Shark Tank fans pic.twitter.com/udE930JaNr — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 29, 2022

Vineeta was so impressed by Saloni's performance that she agreed to 'match' with her. 'Will you marry me?' she jokingly proposed.

Saloni, too, responded in a businesslike manner, inquiring if the deal included any 'debt.' The Sugar Comestics CEO responded that there would be no debt, but she was confused as to why Saloni's Twitter username had three Ys in it.

For the unversed, One of the seven judges on the business reality show is Vineeta Singh. She is said to have invested over Rs 2 crore in nine businesses, including a Kabaddi news platform, a healthy ice-cream brand, and a jackfruit delicacy brand.