Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh finishes triathlon despite panic attack while swimming; Anupam Mittal-Namita Thapar laud her

Vineeta Singh/Instagram

Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, is one of the 'sharks' in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India. The entrepreneur took to her Instagram on Thursday, February 23, and shared her inspirational experience of how she finished a triathlon recently despite facing a panic attack while swimming. She penned a lengthy note in which she detailed her journey of the Shivaji Triathlon in which she wrote that even though she finished last, she didn't quit till the last moment.

"I FINISHED LAST. I’ve always struggled with swimming & unfortunately all triathlons start with swims, that too in open waters. Last weekend’s at Shivaji Triathlon was one of my hardest ever. A windy, choppy lake resulting in a panic attack that lasted almost an hour! In spite of all the pep talk from Sham & Kaushik, I couldn’t breathe, so asked them to carry on. Got on the rescue boat & decided to quit. The idea of quitting was painful but Shivaji Lake looked like the kind of beast I had no courage to tackle that morning", Vineeta began.

She continued, "As I sat shivering on the boat, I saw an incredible 9 year old brave her way through the waves. Although I was ready to throw in the towel & made peace with it - this wasn’t a critical race, I hadn’t trained much so it was OK to head back to my children, tell them mama needed to train harder in open water & try next time. But was I ready to get my first DNF? Unlike most triathlons, this one didn’t have a timing cutoff, so what was my excuse? What would it take to somehow stop the negative train of thought & slowly paddle my way through the 1 km?".

"And just like that, I jumped back in. Paddled a bit, tried floating on my back, tried a couple of strokes, then went back to the rescue rope. Repeated this a few hundred times. What’d normally take me sub 39 mins took me 1.5 hrs. As I finally got out of the water, I looked back and I was absolutely the last one out (much to the relief of the Navy rescue crew). Threw up all that lake water I’d drunk & just sat down for a few mins before getting on with the bike & run legs. Had to savour the moment I’d visualised for the last 30 mins. Also, knees were still wobbly", she added.

Concluding her journey, Vineeta wrote, "Looking back, this race I wasn’t mentally as strong as I could’ve been. Mental strength like other muscles needs regular training. The visualising, the breath-work, the positive thinking could’ve started earlier, but one learns more on tough days & I’m grateful. While most people had finished the race by 10:30am, I was still finishing my run at 12:20 & yet there were 100 Navy soldiers cheering in the heat. God bless the whole unit at INS Shivaji. I came back & told my children: Mama finished last today, but mama didn’t quit".

Vineeta shared the pictures with organisers, other participants, and her own family from the event held on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Her co-sharks from the show Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar took to the comments section and praised her. Founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam dedicated Mountain Dew's tagline to Vineeta as he wrote, "Now I know why you torture yourself, Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai". Namita, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, commented, "What an inspiring story, so beautifully narrated, you go girl".



READ | Meet Vikas D Nahar, Shark Tank India’s newest shark, who took his company Happilo from Rs 10,000 to Rs 500 crore