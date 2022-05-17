Shark Tank India: Sippline creator Rohit Warrier takes a dig at Ashneer Grover, video goes viral

Credit: Sippline India/Instagram

the Sippline creator Rohit Warrier, who appeared in the first season of Shark Tank India, took a dig at Ashneer Grover in his latest video. Ashneer Grover was one of the judges of Shark Tank India who mocked Rohit for his product.

When Rohit appeared demonstrated his product, Asheer had said, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga?” He even called his product 'wahiyat.'

Rohit’s product Sippline is an oral hygiene mask that can be used over the rim of glasses. However, Ashneer did not like the product and said, “Mere Ko bhagwan utha le itna ganda product hai.”

Now, in a new video, Rohit took a dig at Ahneer while talking about his product. He can be heard saying, “Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe.” Later, he added, “just kidding.”

Earlier, Warrier posted multiple reels with the intercuts of the show and project the success of his product. In one of the reels, Rohit is seen with a wireless headphone and he says, "Yeh made in China stamped in India nahi hai, yeh Bose ka QC 30 hai." In a way, he mocked Aman and his boAT's products. In another video, we see that Sippline has been getting good traction on the internet, and it's just the opposite of what Ashneer had predicted about the product.

A few months ago, Ashneer spoke about the flip side of the fame that came along with featuring on 'Shark Tank India'. In a conversation with comedian Rohan Joshi, Ashneer revealed that he gets up at 3 am to delete abusive comments. He said, "Bahut gaali padti hai. Abhi bhi raat ko chhup chhup kar main 3 baje uth kar gande comments to delete maarta hoon (I get abused a lot. Even now, I get up at 3 am and sneakily delete abusive comments from my social media)."