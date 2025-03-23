The founder's ask? Rs 1.5 crore for 0.5% equity. This surprised the founders and subsequently one of the judges or "sharks," Aman Gupta, jokingly asked whether the founder had come to the show drunk.

A founder from Delhi pitched his liquor brand, called Woodsmen Himalayan Whiskey, on the ongoing fourth season of the business reality show Shark Tank India. The founder's ask? Rs 1.5 crore for 0.5% equity. This surprised the founders and subsequently one of the judges or "sharks," Aman Gupta, jokingly asked whether the founder had come to the show drunk.

"Apni whiskey pi ke aaya hai kya?" he asked.

Gupta called alcohol business too risky

The founder, who valued his company at a whopping Rs 300 crore, shared with the sharks that the company generated Rs 125 crore revenue in three years and is aiming for Rs 80 crore revenue this year.

The founder further told the sharks that the premium Himalayan whiskey makes up only 10% of the revenue while the rest comes from a cheaper variant.

However, all the sharks passed the founder's offer, with Gupta saying the alcohol business was too risky.

Ritesh Agarwal also backed out

Meanwhile, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, said he liked the "convincing" founder but had no knowledge of the whiskey industry.

"I don’t understand this market at all. I have no knowledge about whiskey-making...But I have a weakness for convincing entrepreneurs. If you belonged to any other industry, I would be chasing you with a cheque. As an entrepreneur, I’d love to help you, but as an investor, I’m out," he said.