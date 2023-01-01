Shark Tank India Season 2: Name of judges, their companies, net worth, how to watch live on TV and App

File photo

The second season of popular business reality TV show Shark Tank will go live on Monday (January 2) with a new judge. Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho Group, will replace ex-BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank Season 2.

Shark Tank Season 2 will be broadcasted at 10 PM from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television channel and Sony LIV app.

Let’s take a look at the judges, their net worth and their companies:

Amit Jain

Amit Jain is the co-founder of CarDekho. He is an IIT Delhi alumnus.

Net worth: Rs 2,980 crore

Company: CarDekho Group, Insurancedekho.com

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is one of the most popular judges of Shark Tank. Gupta’s brand boAT was launched in 2015 and it sells headphones, smartwatches and electronics items.

Net worth: Rs 700 crore

Company: Co-Founder and CMO of boAt

Peyush Bansal

The 36-year-old Bansal co-founded Lenskart with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. Bansal currently serves as the CEO of Lenskart.

Net worth: Rs 600 crore

Company: Lenskart

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh graduated in B.Tech, Electric Engineering from IIT Madras. She then completed her MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad.

Net worth: Rs 300 crore

Company: SUGAR Cosmetics

Anupam Mittal

Net worth: Rs 185 crore

Company: Founder of People Group, which owns Shaadi.com and some other companies

Mittal owns businesses such as Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, Mauj Mobile and People Pictures.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the CEO of Emcure. She has also worked in GlaxoSmithKline and Guidant Corporation in the US

Net worth: Rs 600 crore

Company: Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals