Shark Tank India's Peyush Bansal says he thought 'Kapil Sharma isn't funny anymore but...', read what happened next

Sony Entertainment Television's non-fiction offering Shark Tank India has given a boost to the start-up revolution in India. The show and it's judges -- Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal, become so popular that these lesser-known, millionaire entrepreneurs-turned-judges became household names. And recently they even made an appearance on one of the most loved television shows, 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Becoming a beacon of guidance to many pitchers from all walks of life, 'Shark Tank India' brought to light the rising wave of entrepreneurship present in every nook and corner of India. And to speak about the same and much more the entrepreneurs-turned-judges came as guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Earlier this week, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal joined comedian Rohan Joshi for a live-stream session on his YouTube channel. When Peyush was asked about his experience on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he averred, "He’s hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn't resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop." "And I wasn't… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious."

Taking the country by storm week on week, the show celebrated entrepreneurship as it gave a life-changing opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas in front of stalwarts of the start-up ecosystem a.k.a the Sharks to get their desired funding and guidance.

Season one ended on a high note and fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of 'Shark Tank India'.