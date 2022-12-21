Shark Tank India's judges offer Rs 100 crore to Amitabh Bachchan after he pitches business idea on KBC

Credit: Sony/Instagram

Shark Tank India season 2 is all set to premiere on national television, and fans are so excited about the show. Meanwhile, ahead of its premiere, Shark Tank India’s sharks appeared at Kaun Banega Crorepati’s set where Amitabh Bachchan pitched his business idea to them.

The official page of Colors TV shared the promo with the caption, “Gyan ke manch par aaye business ki duniya ke bade 'Sharks', aur unke saamne @amitabhbachchan ji apne product 'AB Tissue' ki pitch se karna chahte hain apne naye business ki shuruaat! (The sharks of the business world visited the sets of KBC and Amitabh Bachchan used the opportunity to pitch his new business idea.”

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen pitching his business idea with a tissue box. He said, “Khaas mahilao ke liye hum lekar aaye hain AB tissue. Is product ka first round of trial bhi ho chuka hai. To aap hamare is product mein invest kar sakenge ya nahi (We have brought this AB tissue, especially for women. We have already conducted its first round of trial. So will you be able to invest in our product or not)?"

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, the founder of Shaadi.com says that they can invest Rs 100 crore at least if the tissue is in the name of Amitabh Bachchan. boAt founder Aman Gupta also agreed with him. Lenskart.com CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh and new shark, CarDekho founder Amit Jain were also seen smiling and laughing.

With its debut last year, Shark Tank India established itself as one of the greatest and most successful shows in Indian reality television. The Indian version of the World's No. 1 Business Reality Show will return with a second season in January on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Shark Tank India has, as the promo says, provided people from all walks of life a tremendous amount of exposure to new ideas and a platform to pursue their goals. The show's influence may be seen in the significant shift in people's perspectives on entrepreneurship and business that it has ushered in.

