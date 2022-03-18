Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh celebrate Holi with family- See pics

The Shark Tank India's famous sharks, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh enjoyed Holi with their respective families, and their fun moments went viral on the internet.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal brought his inner child out and he celebrated the festival with his wife and kids. Mittal shared the adorable moments on Instagram and said, "Holi has multiple significances but for us it is a time to shed your inhibitions, be joyful and renew. Wish you and your family love and rainbows. #HappyHoli … khelte raho, badhte raho." Many of his followers wished him Happy Holi. One of the users said, "Shark in a tub Happy Holi." While another netizen added, "Beautiful family." One of his followers joked and said, "Finally shark in water."

Check out Anupam's Holi

boAT founder Aman Gupta was also seen enjoying the festival of colours with his daughter, and he shared a carousel post by saying, "Let the child in you be free this Holi and forever. Don’t Hold back. Just Let Go. Happy Holi." Aman's followers showered him festive wishes, and few of them even joked about him. "Gaane toh jordar baje hoge...bass boosted boat pro max," said a user. Another follower added, "Dj boat ke the ya JBL ke ??" Another follower added, "bhaiya peeche fan chalu hai band karo.Bijli ka bill ayega."

Here are Aman Gupta's Holi moments

Ashneer Grover shared a video on Instagram where his little ones are busy hitting each other with water balloons.

Vineeta Singh shared her Holi moment with her son on her Instagram stories, and Ghazal shared an adorable picture of her newborn's feet to Instagram stories and said, "Happy Holi from all of us to all of you."