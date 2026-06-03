Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal urges companies to pay salaries twice a month, calls the current monthly system ‘British-era’

Anupam Mittal has advocated for companies to pay salaries twice a month, arguing that better cash flow can reduce financial stress for employees.

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has sparked a discussion on employee welfare after suggesting that companies should pay salaries twice a month instead of following the traditional monthly payout cycle.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, the Shaadi.com founder questioned why many organisations continue to pay salaries days after a month ends, describing the practice as an outdated system that often creates unnecessary financial pressure for employees.

Sharing his views, Mittal wrote, “When should you get paid? Companies offer enhanced leave, free food, and remote working so they can say they are ‘employee-centric’. But one of the most valued benefit is ignored.”

He pointed out that while many companies release salaries on the 1st or even later, his company chose a different approach years ago. “A few years ago, we decided Shaadi.com that salaries should go out at the end of the current month, not in the following month. Not as a perk. But as common sense,” he wrote.

Explaining the impact delayed salaries can have, Mittal added, “Bcs for some folks, a week's delay may be an accounting detail. But for most, it can mean an EMI bounce, a rent scramble, an awkward call, or half a day wasted fixing something that should never have broken.”

The entrepreneur stressed that timely access to money directly affects people's daily lives and financial stability. “Ask the vast majority of India, and they will tell you, Cash flow is dignity,” he wrote.

Mittal further suggested that organisations should consider paying employees twice every month — on the 15th and 30th.

“In fact, I think cos should pay twice a month, 15th and 30th. Yes, payroll teams will grumble a bit. But in 2026, with tech, this is not rocket science,” he stated.

According to him, improved cash flow could help reduce financial stress, lower dependence on debt and even contribute positively to economic activity.

“Better cash flow means less stress, fewer debt traps, more spending velocity and ergo, a GDP nudge. Win for employees. Win for cos. Win for the economy. So, push your HR & lets end this British-era next-month payout system?” he concluded.

Mittal founded Sagaai.com in 1997, which was later rebranded as Shaadi.com. Over the years, he has invested in several startups and became a household name through his appearances on Shark Tank India.