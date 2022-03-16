Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal meets R Madhavan and Chetan Bhagat, netizens react hilariously

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India's easy-going shark Anupam Mittal was invited by novelist Chetan Bhagat, and he was welcomed by Bhagat's family and actor R Madhavan. Mittal shared an image of having 'an intimate evening' with the hosts and expressed his gratitude for their gesture. In the picture, we see Mittal, R Madhavan, Chetan Bhagat and the latter's wife (behind Madhavan) in smiles before Mittal. Anupam shared the picture with the caption, "Bade arse ke baad, an intimate evening with a few friends over the weekend made me feel that things are finally returning back to ‘normal’ after a looong 2 years. Hope I am right. @anusha_bhagat thanks for the hospitality... @chetanbhagat @actormaddy."

Check out the post

Well, as the picture surfaced on the internet, the netizens got their chance to have a quirky take on the moment. One of the user said, "Anupam sir be like - photo tu lelene do yarr." Another user added, "Yaha pe bhi lag rahe baki log kuch pitch kar raha hain @agmittal." One of the user suggested Anupam to act, "@agmittal are bhai in dono se milkar kya kud ki biopic banane ka irada hai kya.. hai to bygod isme hero to aap hi honge..@actormaddy @chetanbhagat sahi kaha kya maine." Like the previous comment, many user speculated about a biopic on Mittal. One user assumed, "Sir, koi movie banane ki charcha ho rahi hain shayad?"



Recently Mittal revealed that he had invested Rs 5.4 crore on the show. However, the businessman regrets making a few deals. In a recent interview with Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat, Anupam talked about the investment that he made out of FOMO. He stated that his deal is very ‘strong’ when it comes to the number of deals and quality. He mentioned, “You know, I am talking to some of the top entrepreneurs, and my problem is I don’t have enough time and capital to be able to deploy in everything I think is great.”