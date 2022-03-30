Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares why he wore the same 'boAt' T-shirt, the reason will inspire you

‘Shark Tank India’ judge Aman Gupta, who is the co-founder and CMO of boAt, often wears T-shirts of his own brand. The businessman has now opened up on why he wore the same clothes in several ‘Shark Tank India’ episodes.

Aman Gupta took to LinkedIn and revealed why he repeats his clothes. He mentioned, “People who know me, know how many times I've worn this same boAt t-shirt across the years. Firstly, much like Steve Jobs' strategy - it helps save time. But more importantly, I used to wear it for branding: put a larger than life logo of boAt and wore it to malls/airports etc. It had the best ROI ever, given that I had no budgets to actually advertise the brand initially.”

Talking about his journey, he wrote, “Everyone starts with nothing, so did I. It is important to have an eye for frugality - easily accessible resources with great ROI (return of investment). I recommend young entrepreneurs to never shy away from using resources like social media platforms well, like I used Linkedin; from finding investors to marketing the brand to corporate hiring for boAt Lifestyle. Today,I start my journey as a #LinkedInInfluencer, let's #CreateOnLinkedIn.”

Recently, Tanmay Bhat in his web show asked Aman if it’s is weird when you repeat the same clothes in several episodes of ‘Shark Tank India’. Aman replied, “We used to wear same clothes for few days. And it was for a reason that they could edit and mix any of these shoots.”

Talking about the same, Aman stated, “This used to be biggest regret and biggest thing. We used to always go to the creative director and say, ‘boss, humare kapde badal do, humse paise lelo but humare kapde badal do. Hum khud bore ho gaye hain ye pahan pahan ke (Boss, please change our clothes, take our money but please change them. We are bored of wearing these).’”