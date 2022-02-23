'Shark Tank India': Rannvijay Singha reacts to being trolled for offering free MBA course to IIT-PhD graduate

Rannvijay Singha has been in news since the time he announced that he would not be a part of the upcoming season of 'MTV Roadies', the youth-based reality show with which he has been associated for the past 18 years. He also hosted the business reality show 'Shark Tank India' recently where his role was to promote the sponsors.

When he offered a free MBA course from an online higher education company upGrad, one of the show's sponsors, to an entrepreneur who was an IIT-PhD graduate, Singha was mercilessly trolled on the Internet. Now, the popular television personality, who has also acted in films like 'Action Replayy' and 'London Dreams', has reacted to the memes made on him in a recent interview.

While speaking to Times of India, Rannvijay said that he is used to memes and spoofs since he has done Splitsvilla and Roadies. He even pointed out that a major content-driven platform became famous after making a spoof on Roadies. With this, he was referencing 'The Viral Fever' (TVF) which gained immense popularity after their spoof TVF Rowdies had gone viral.

Rannvijay also defended his decision saying that there is no harm in having an extra degree or education. He said that an MBA or an engineering graduate from the biggest institutes might not be aware of digital marketing. Giving his own example, he added that he would love to do a degree in law as it would help him in his contracts.



Talking about the memes in general, the VJ mentioned that memes are the best things that can happen to a new show as they help in diverting people's attention to the show. Rannvijay also added that memes also mean that people are watching your show and talking about it. He further said that once people start taking jokes about themselves, they would lead a peaceful life. He concluded by applauding the creativity that people put into making memes.