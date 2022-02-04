'Shark Tank India': Rannvijay Singha offers free MBA course to IIT-PhD graduate, gets trolled

Rannvijay Singha has been making headlines after he said in an interview that he will not be part of the new season of MTV Roadies, a reality show he has been involved with for the last 18 years, either as a competitor, host, or coach. However, one other reason why Rannvijay is in the news is because of the current avatar, as the host of the reality business show 'Shark Tank India'.

A section of internet users has targetted Rannvijay, questioning the purpose of him being on 'Shark Tank India'.

As part of the Shark Tank India show, the host i.e Rannvijay has to promote the sponsors, and that's what has sparked meme fest on the internet.

In one of the episodes of the show, Rannvijay Singh is seen offering a free upGrad Course to an entrepreneur, who is an IIT-PhD graduate. Apart from this, reportedly, the guy whom Rannvijay offered the course is also an electrical engineer at 26 and has pursued his post-graduation at Stanford University.

The meme-fest was sparked after a netizen shared a video, highlighting the above points and laughing in the background while showing a snippet of Rannvijay making the bussing entrepreneur the offer to take up the free upGrad course.

