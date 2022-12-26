Shark Tank India: Rahul Dua replaces Rannvijay Singh as host in second season

Credit: Sony/Instagram

Shark Tank India is all set to return to TV screens with its brand new season. On Monday, the makers of the show revealed Rahul Dua will be hosting the new season of the show as he has replaced Rannvijay Singh.

Sharing the news, the official page of Sony TV wrote, “Welcome host Rahul Dua! This season, he’s here to offer you 100% equity in fun! Watch #SharkTankIndia season 2 from 2nd Jan, 10 pm on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.”

Netizens also reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Yeh kis line me aagaye bhai Sahab.” The second one said, “sharam nhi aayi.. rahul bhai ranvijay ke pet me laat marne me.” The third one said, “Wah dua saabh,” the fouth one said, “Ye sabb doglapan he. Jaldise jaldi show chalu karo.” The fifth one said, “Ranvijay bhai rona nhi wase bhi upgrade ka hi promotion karne ke liye rakha tha.”

With its debut last year, Shark Tank India established itself as one of the greatest and most successful shows in Indian reality television. The Indian version of the World's No. 1 Business Reality Show will return with a second season in January on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Sharks this season are:

-Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group)

-Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt)

-Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)

-Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)

-Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),

-Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.

For the unversed, Aman took to Instagram to announce that Harvard is doing a case study on his company. He wrote, "Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua ... apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee!"

He added, "We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students."He also recalled how he studies various case studies of the University in the past - "I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world."

