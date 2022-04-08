Shark Tank India: Pitchers rejected by Ashneer Grover meet up, netizens left in splits

Many entrepreneurs from Shark Tank India found their dream funding in India, but many others went home empty-handed. And a few, had to deal with the sharks' verbal barrage. Several pitchers suffered sorrow as a result of the entrepreneur's harsh and nasty remarks. Few people had it worse than Rohit Warrier and Neeti Singhal, whose products were mocked and ridiculed by Ashneer on national television. The internet was split when the two entrepreneurs met recently.

Rohit had proposed his invention Sippline on Shark Tank India, but Ashneer slammed it as "wahiyat (pathetic)." Ashneer described it as the worst product he had ever seen, calling it a useless "glass ka mask." Similarly, Neeti showcased her company Twee In One, which specialises in reversible clothes that can be customised. Not only did Ashneer reject her, but he also stated that no one would wear her clothes.

Niti posted a video of the two entrepreneurs meeting to her Instagram account on Thursday. The video showed them conversing at a cafe table.

She captioned the video, "Weird pitches? not so weird now!"



Despite Ashneer's dismissal of her business concept, the fashion designer later disclosed that his wife wore the outfits she sent him on The Kapil Sharma Show. 'Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega,' Ashneer stated on the show (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). His wife Madhuri, on the other hand, was dressed in the dress I gave him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It's amusing because he always exclaims, 'Yeh sab dogalapana hai' (this is hypocrisy). She said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

When it comes to ‘Shark Tank India’, the show had a simple premise: budding entrepreneurs pitch their company ideas to 'sharks' (all of whom are previously successful entrepreneurs in India) in order to earn funding. Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal featured as judges for the show.