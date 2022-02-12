'Shark Tank India' pitcher who called out Ashneer Grover features alongside him in Amul topical - Check it out

Season one of ‘Shark Tank India’ has already been completed for almost a week. Despite this, the show continues to make headlines due to its popularity. Niti Singhal, a fashion designer who showed her reversible apparel concept in the show, has now been featured on Amul's current ad. She's the same pitcher who revealed Ashneer Grover's 'hypocrisy' by exposing that his wife wore her dress to 'The Kapil Sharma Show', despite the fact that he called her business idea 'very bad.'

Ashneer Grover shared the post on Instagram. When a social media fan asked if she was the same woman who proposed her company idea Twee In One on the show, Ashneer confirmed it. He congratulated Niti with a tag.

Even Niti shared the same topical on her Facebook profile and penned down an emotional note.

“Thank you, Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!" she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Niti was subjected to Ashneer's scathing comments on the show after introducing her Twee In One line of convertible and reversible clothing. Ashneer had described her company as'very bad' and something that no one would want to wear. Despite Ashneer's dismissal of her business concept, the fashion designer later disclosed that his wife wore the outfits she sent him on The Kapil Sharma Show. 'Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega,' Ashneer stated on the show (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). His wife Madhuri, on the other hand, was dressed in the dress I gave him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It's amusing because he always exclaims, 'Yeh sab dogalapana hai' (this is hypocrisy). She said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

When it comes to ‘Shark Tank India’, the show had a simple premise: budding entrepreneurs pitch their company ideas to 'sharks' (all of whom are previously successful entrepreneurs in India) in order to earn funding. Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal featured as judges for the show. The show's final episode aired on February 4th.