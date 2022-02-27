'Shark Tank India': Peyush Bansal 'wanted to meet Katrina' on his birthday, here's what Aman Gupta did

The first season of 'Shark Tank India' finished in February's first week, but the seven entrepreneurs featured in the show are still grabbing headlines. As Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart) turned 37 on Saturday, February 26, he along with his family went to Ranthambore National Park for the celebrations. He was accompanied by his co-judge Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt) and his family.

As Aman dropped pictures from their family vacation on his Instagram handle, he combined Shah Rukh Khan's romantic pose with Ajay Devgn's split. While balancing himself on two jeeps, he widened his arms in the photo which he captioned as, "When Ajay Devgan meets SRK meets me. #HumBheeDramaKarLenge #BollywoodFanatic".

Their partner in the show, Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People group) got a bit envious seeing Aman and Peyush's vacation pictures as he wrote in the comments section, "Wow … u guys in Ranthambore? Looks swell". It was Aman's hilarious reply to Anupam that caught everyone's attention as he wrote, "@agmittal Yes bhai. Piyush wanted to meet Katrina. U know what I mean...".





Well, if you have forgotten, let us remind you that Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in an intimate, lavish ceremony at the luxury hotel Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, which is just an hour's drive from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Aman even took to his Instagram Stories and had uploaded a picture with Peyush extending his greetings as he wrote, "Happy Birthday Rockstar @peyushbansal".







The other judges featured in the show were Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).