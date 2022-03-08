'Shark Tank India': Peyush Bansal shares update on 'Jugaadu Kamlesh' - see VIRAL post

The business reality show 'Shark Tank India' ended in the first week of February, but its judges and contestants continue to remain in the headlines. Peyush Bansal, Lenskart co-founder and CEO, recently shared an update on 'Jugaadu Kamlesh' aka Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, a young farmer from Maharashtra who became the viral sensation after appearing on the show.

Kamlesh had pitched his concept of a pesticides spray solution in the form of a hand-drawn trolley cart, which can ease the burden of farmers while preventing them from deadly diseases. Peyush had offered him Rs 10 lakh for a 40% stake in Kamlesh’s firm 'KG Agrotech' and a Rs 20 lakh loan at a zero percent interest rate, which Kamlesh had gladly accepted.

Now, taking to Instagram, Peyush shared that wherever he is going, he is being asked what's Kamlesh has been up to, and hence, the businessman decided to let everyone know the progress behind their venture. Sharing some pictures from the farms of Malegaon, Peyush wrote, "Everyone I meet these days has one question....what is update on Kamlesh from @sharktank.india? While I don't believe in talking about things till we achieve something, because of popular demand...here is a quick update...".

He added, "We have initiated a process of design and consumer validation of the cart with help of a team of professional Industrial designers. Design Team visited Malegaon and nearby farms, spent time with different farmers and different crops, along with @jugaadu_kamlesh, Naru and took a lot of feedback."

Talking about biggest concerns and next steps, Peyush continued, "Biggest concerns are : weight of Cart, movement on different uneven terrains and width of cart (as alley size is small in certain crops). Next steps : Find creative solutions to these problems, do design optimisations and go back and test again." Peyush concluded his post saying that he would continue to keep everyone posted as he wrote, "Some pics attached. Hope it helps to keep the momentum and hopes high :) Will keep you posted !!! Cheers".

If you still remember, Kamlesh had grabbed everyone's attention with his emotional and moving pitch that had gone viral on social media. 'Jugaadu Kamlesh', as he calls himself, had won millions of hearts through his quirky and unique presentation style. The judges and audience were impressed with his determination and passion to solve the problems of millions of farmers in India.