'Shark Tank India': Peyush Bansal reveals why he invested 30 lakhs in Jugaadu Kamlesh

The business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ has been making headlines even after went off the air. The show managed to grab a lot of attention after it premiered on national television.

Meanwhile, SonyLIV app came up with ‘Getting Candid With The Sharks’, a special episode that featured Vineeta Singh- CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder of boAt, Anupam Mittal- Founder of Shaadi.com and Namita Thapar- CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Comedian Abhish Mathew hosted the special episode.

During the episode, everyone talked about their favourite pitches. However, Jugaadu Kamlesh became the highlight of the show as he managed to win a million hearts with his excellent pitch for a hand-drawn cart in order to help farmers. His pitch convinced Peyush Bansal and he invested Rs 30 lakhs in him.

Therefore, during the special episode, Peyush talked about the same and mentioned, “I invested in the entrepreneur, and if you asked me he is the best among all. He has a vision, confidence and he was vigilant. I was impressed by him because of his positive attitude and even when the sharks denied investing in him, he remained positive and was continuously smiling. He won my heart when he said he won’t leave Naru which shows his humility. I respect Jugaadu Kamlesh as an entrepreneur because ‘bande me hai dum’.”

Aman Gupta, founder of boAt also agreed to him and he praised Peeyush for his investment. Meanwhile, Namita Thapar opened up on her regret for not investing in him.

In her piece that is published on YouStory, she mentioned, ““future leaders we need to champion not just founders who can scale and make money for us but also those who have tremendous potential, are working on a real problem but don’t have the right mentorship to gain traction in their business. Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang of Agro Tourism were both Maharashtrian farmers out to solve real problems but due to lack of right guidance hadn’t made sales.”

she wrote, “Leaders like me need to be bold, back such founders and ensure they become a success so that entrepreneurship doesn’t just become the dream of the ones with the right education and resources but even of the common man. This is one of our core responsibilities as business leaders who have been blessed with power and privilege, who people look up to... and not investing in Kamlesh and Pandurang remain my biggest regrets at Shark Tank India.”