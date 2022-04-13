Shark Tank pitcher Niti Singhal reveals if Ashneer Grover was bashed at viral meet-up with Rohit Warrier

The business reality show 'Shark Tank India' ran for around two months and though it ended in the first week of February, the super successful show continues to generate buzz. Recently, a video was doing rounds on social media showing two contestants who pitched their business ideas on the show, Niti Singhal and Rohit Warrier meeting in a Mumbai restaurant.

The reason why the video went viral on the inetrnet is the common factor that unites Niti and Rohit - both of them were heavily criticised by Ashneer Grover for their brands, Twee In One and Sippline respectively. While Ashneer had insulted Rohit for presenting his drinking shields aka 'glass ka mask' terming it 'wahiyat product', the BharatPe co-founder had mocked Niti for her reversible clothing and asked her to shut her shop down.

The internet was obviously curious if the two rejected contestants bashed Ashneer when they met up. While talking to Hindustan Times, Niti rejected attacking Ashneer and said, "No no, it was just entrepreneurs meeting and discussing businesses and life after a shared experience that we all had. It was just good networking."



In the viral video, the two were also seen showing off their products as Niti immediately reversed her 'Twee In One' red dress to convert it into a black one and Rohit used a 'Sippline' shield for his drink. When asked if it was a subtle message to Ashneer, Niti told the media portal, "There was no agenda to it. We weren't trying to send any message or show anything to anyone or commercialise it. People forget that even entrepreneurs can sometimes just post on social media for fun."

For the unversed, the other judges featured in the first season of 'Shark Tank India' were Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal. The show gave an opportunity to the young and budding entrepreneurs from across the nation to pitch their business ideas and earn investments from the 'sharks' in exchange for the latter's equity shares in their firms.