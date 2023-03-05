Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Shark Tank India S2: Namita Thapar reveals tolerating 25 injections in IVF, calls it 'emotional and physical pain'

In the recent episode of Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar revealed, "I have gone through two infertility treatments and those 25 injections."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Shark Tank India S2: Namita Thapar reveals tolerating 25 injections in IVF, calls it 'emotional and physical pain'
Namita Thapar

Shark Tank India's judge Namita Thapar opened up about undergoing two failed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures while trying to conceive for the second time. Thapar made the revelation during a recent episode of the show, where budding entrepreneurs Chandan Prasad, Vikram Rajput, and Sohan Sahu pitched their home kit for IUI (Intrauterine insemination). This is a type of artificial insemination. After listening to them, Namita shared her story about how she was unable to get pregnant for the second time through IVF.

Namita narrated, "In my case, when I was 28 years old, I wanted to get pregnant and in two months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy. After that, for three to four years I tried and I couldn’t conceive. I have gone through two infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through. Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs and I already have kids, but imagine the parents, who don’t have kids."

Namita continued that after two attempts she gave up and said that she is happy with one child. "But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally. Apparently, the memory stayed with me and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly even on my YouTube channel I couldn’t as it was taboo to speak, a scar but six months back I spoke about infertility with the doctor and stayed up all night thinking if I could go public about this," Namita added. "People did support me and said it's private and why do you wanna talk about it? But then I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book," Thapar revealed and the rest of the Sharks applauded her for sharing the story.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik get engage in a heated exchange during PSL 2023 match, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.