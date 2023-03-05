Shark Tank India S2: Namita Thapar reveals tolerating 25 injections in IVF, calls it 'emotional and physical pain'

Namita Thapar

Shark Tank India's judge Namita Thapar opened up about undergoing two failed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures while trying to conceive for the second time. Thapar made the revelation during a recent episode of the show, where budding entrepreneurs Chandan Prasad, Vikram Rajput, and Sohan Sahu pitched their home kit for IUI (Intrauterine insemination). This is a type of artificial insemination. After listening to them, Namita shared her story about how she was unable to get pregnant for the second time through IVF.

Namita narrated, "In my case, when I was 28 years old, I wanted to get pregnant and in two months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy. After that, for three to four years I tried and I couldn’t conceive. I have gone through two infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through. Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs and I already have kids, but imagine the parents, who don’t have kids."

Namita continued that after two attempts she gave up and said that she is happy with one child. "But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally. Apparently, the memory stayed with me and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly even on my YouTube channel I couldn’t as it was taboo to speak, a scar but six months back I spoke about infertility with the doctor and stayed up all night thinking if I could go public about this," Namita added. "People did support me and said it's private and why do you wanna talk about it? But then I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book," Thapar revealed and the rest of the Sharks applauded her for sharing the story.