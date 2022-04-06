Shark Tank India: Kiku Sharda shares video of him roasting Ashneer Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kiku Sharda is very active on Instagram, where he frequently posts videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and other content. On Monday, Kiku uploaded a clip from a TKSS episode featuring Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank India. Kiku roasts Ashneer in the video.

In the video, Kiku asks Ashneer, the founder of Bharat Pe, a question "Please don't mind me, but I'm getting a lot of ke apne bharat pe banaya hai. Apne bharat pe kya banaya hai, mujhe janna hai? Is there a documentary about Bharat? Apne bharat pe kya banaya hai?

Kapil corrects him and informs him that it is an app that can be used to send money.

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover broke silence on the reports of him owing a dining table worth 10 crores. A few days ago, there were multiple media reports claiming that Grover owns an expensive dining table. Ashneer shared his view on Twitter and posted, "Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a 10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them." Grover further added that "It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put 10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families."

For the unversed, the other judges featured in the first season of 'Shark Tank India' were Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. The show gave an opportunity to the young and budding entrepreneurs from across the nation to pitch their business ideas and earn investments from the 'sharks' in exchange for the latter's equity shares in their firms.