'Shark Tank India' judges Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal are all praise for each other, see viral post here

Sony Entertainment Television's business reality show 'Shark Tank India' became massively popular among the viewers recently. And even though the show has concluded, the craze around it doesn't seem to be dying down soon.

Especially the 'sharks' aka the judges on the show including entrepreneurs Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Ghazal Alagh who have become household names, seem like they have become overnight sensations about whom the viewers and readers on the digital world are curious to know every detail.

For the unversed, 'Shark Tank India' is the first Indian edition of the globally renowned business reality format has which given many budding entrepreneurs the boost to make it big. Celebrating entrepreneurship, the first season of the show not only witnessed some innovative business ideas but also saw participation from aspiring entrepreneurs from various fields.

Meanwhile, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and Founder and CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal, two of the seven judges on the show are currently grabbing all the social media attention.

A day ago, Ashneer Grover took to his Instagram handle to share a photo featuring his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, Anupam Mittal and his wife Anchal Mittal (model and actress).

In an Instagram post that is now going viral, Ashneer wrote how Anupam and his wife Anchal are the most down-to-earth folks he has ever met. He captioned the photo, "With @agmittal and @anchalkumar24 - the two most celebrity shark couple on @sharktank.india and also the most friendly, down to earth and nicest folks ! More power to you and to many more memorable evenings!!"

Replying to Ashneer's generous appreciation of them, Anupam Mittal too to the comments section and wrote, "Have really enjoyed getting to know u guys better over the last few months @ashneer.grover @madsj30 … god bless your lovely family."

Check out the post below:



Recently, we told you about the educational qualifications and net worth of all the judges on 'Shark Tank India'. We also gave you a glimpse of the lavish life of Ashneer Grover and apprised you about the net worth of the companies the judges are associated with.

While the first season of the show has concluded, fans are waiting for an announcement of the second season eagerly.