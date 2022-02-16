'Shark Tank India' judge Namita Thapar talks about 'tragedy' related to Amitabh Bachchan

Namita Thapar, on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, had revealed that she is Amitabh Bachchan’s fan. Now comedian Kapil Sharma has released a video that features judges of ‘Shark Tank India’- Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal.

In the video, Kapil Sharma can be heard asking Namita about her love Amitabh Bachchan. “Aap Bachchan saab ke fan hai, jab unhone aapki daulat dekhi, woh aapke fan ho gaye honge (You are a fan of Amitabh’s but when he saw your wealth, he must have become a fan of yours),” he said.

Namita then said no one can match the bar set by Amitabh Bachchan. She said, “Bachchan saab ne toh poori meri life hi khatam kar di hai. Unke baad koi doosra pasand hi nahi aaya (Bachchan sir ruined my entire life. After him, I haven’t liked anyone else). It’s such a tragedy.”

Vineeta mentioned that Anupam ‘almost’ talks like Amitabh Bachchan. After this, Kapil Sharma requested him to speak a line. “Woh natural hai. Aapko nahi lagta hai (It’s natural. Don’t you think so)?” said Anupam.

‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar opened up about the investments that she made on the business reality show. The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita also talked about the regrets that she has in a new write-up.

For the unversed, in her piece that is published on YouStory, she talked about ‘missed opportunities’, ‘biggest regrets’. Namita said that she evaluated around 170 pitches and had invested in 25 businesses. She wrote, “I saw around 170 pitches and invested ₹10 crores in 25 companies that touched my heart. I invested ₹7 crores during the show and ₹3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake.”

She then talked about the ‘biggest regrets’. She stated, “future leaders we need to champion not just founders who can scale and make money for us but also those who have tremendous potential, are working on a real problem but don’t have the right mentorship to gain traction in their business. Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang of Agro Tourism were both Maharashtrian farmers out to solve real problems but due to lack of right guidance hadn’t made sales.”