After Shark Tank India-fame Namita Thapar's Insta bio is changed to 'shi**y mother', she says house help stole her phone

Shark Tank India fame Namita Thapar’s Instagram bio was changed to ‘shi**y mother, shi**er wife’recently. A photo of her was also uploaded from her Instagram profile with the caption, “this is Namita's son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time.”

Now, Namita has reacted to the post and said that it was done by her ‘educated’ house help who stole her phone and put a hateful post. She tweeted, "This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies!”

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

For those who don’t know the context: pic.twitter.com/CkMTLXZx8H — Harsh Y Mehta (@harshf1) January 14, 2023

If it was a post by a house help, why is she apologizing? And more importantly, who is she apologizing to — PR (@pritish92) January 14, 2023

Netzines have also reacted to her tweet, one of them wrote, “If it was a post by a house help, why is she apologizing? And more importantly, who is she apologizing to.” The second one said, “Password bhi educated houe help me break kar diye hoge.” The third person commented, “Nice!! Shift the blame on a poor house help .. I know it's hard to accept, that your son has spoken out the truth.” The fourth person replied, “I don't think it is done by any house help... no one will believe this script.” The fifth person commented, “That educated house help knew the password to your phone….. lmao good try , better luck next time.”

Password bhi educated houe help me break kar diye hoge January 14, 2023

That educated house help knew the password to your phone….. lmao good try , better luck next time — Pritamjit Biswas (@pritamjit40) January 14, 2023

Since making stories is not your expertise, you should have been out and let your social media manager come up with a better excuse. — Komal Pimpale (@k_pimpale) January 15, 2023

someone targeted ashneer now this happened,

Remember Karma - Karma come back January 14, 2023

The sixth person wrote, “If you’d have said your account was hacked, it would have been more believable.” The seventh one said, “May be it Ur son who has posted ...why do u blaming house help.” The eight person wrote, “since making stories is not your expertise, you should have been out and let your social media manager come up with a better excuse.”

