Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh buys swanky all-electric Audi worth Rs 1.19 crore

Ghazal Alagh of Shark Tank India posted a photo on Instagram with her husband Varun Alagh and their new automobile. Ghazal and Varun are seen standing with a red Audi e-tron electric car costing Rs. 1.19 crore in the shot. In the comments section of the post, fans congratulated the Mamaearth founders on their new four-wheeler.

Sharing a picture, Ghazal wrote, “Innovation is the key to sustainability. My Audi e-Tron allows me to experience comfort while building a better and more sustainable future. It's all-electric and my safe drive companion in this new era.”



Now that Shark Tank India 2 has been announced, one person commented on the post, “Will you be one of the sharks in Shark Tank India Season 2??”



Mamaearth was launched by Varun and Ghazal in 2016. Ghazal told Banana Vista in 2018 that they discovered the brand after struggling to find safe items for her son Agastya.



She said, “It all started 3 years back, with the birth of our son, Agastya. We realized the need for safe products and their unavailability in the Indian market. We were seeking the help of our friends and family traveling abroad to bring natural products for us. And we were not alone, we came across a lot of people who were doing the same. That is when we thought of researching the Indian market for the best ingredients and Safety standards that we want for our babies. We decided to take matters into our hands & do this not just for our baby but for all the babies out there. That is how Mamaearth came into being.”