'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover opens up on being brutally trolled, says he gets abused a lot

'Shark Tank India' season 1 was a huge success. The show gained a lot of positive reviews for its revolutionary format and for giving a boost to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. A perfect start-up crash course, non-stop social media conversations, viral quirky one-liners of the sharks, and even the government social media handles joining the meme fest, 'Shark Tank India' has shown the viewers that it has something for everyone. Taking the country by storm week on week, the show's season 1 celebrated entrepreneurship as it gave a life-changing opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas in front of stalwarts of the start-up ecosystem a.k.a the Sharks to get their desired funding and guidance.

During the course of the show, not just the series but also the judges on the panel aka the Sharks became popular. One of the seven judges that became household names was BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

Known for his brutal comments and straightforward demeanour on the show, Ashneer recently spoke about the flip side of the fame that came along with featuring on 'Shark Tank India'.

Ashneer revealed that he gets up at 3 am to delete abusive comments. He said, "Bahut gaali padti hai. Abhi bhi raat ko chhup chhup kar main 3 baje uth kar gande comments to delete maarta hoon (I get abused a lot. Even now, I get up at 3 am and sneakily delete abusive comments from my social media)."

During the interview, Ashneer also replied to accusations that his wife was dressed in the clothes of an entrepreneur from the show who was rejected by him.

In one of the episodes of the reality show, an entrepreneur named Niti Singhal pitched her apparel line, Twee In One, to Ashneer, who slammed it and said no one would wear it. However, Ashneer's wife, Madhuri, was later seen wearing the design on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, leading to accusations of hypocrisy or 'doglapan,' a term he frequently uses on the show.

"So I told her that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepreneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don't know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly, my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn't listen to me," Ashneer said.