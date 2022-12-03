Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover wants 'bigger paycheck' than Salman Khan to participate in Bigg Boss

Ashneer Grover- Salman Khan

Shark Tank India judge and successful entrepreneur Ashneer Grover's panned reality show Bigg Boss stated that only unsuccessful people participate in the show. While interacting with Red FM, the interviewer asked the former BharatPe founder if he was ever approached by BB makers, "Yes," Asheer confirmed. The host further asked about his interest in participating in the show, " “Never! Only failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. I will never go on that show."

Grover further added that he used to watch the show, but then he stopped watching it as it has become stale now. The makers approached him but he refused it saying, "Sorry, not happening." The entrepreneur even added that he won't agree to do the show until he will get a bigger paycheque than host Salman Khan. "Jitna marzi dein, nahi jana to nahi jana. Salman Khan se zyada de rahe ho toh batao," Ashneer stated.

Earlier in another interview with Etimes"You will never see me on that show. Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, and I said sorry, not happening. "The second season of Shark Tank India won't include Ashneer either. In response, the businessman allegedly made a subtle jab at the show's creators by saying, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai."

For the unversed, Ashneer posted a picture on his social media account with the message,"10 kgs down! Simple disciple and zidd!!". Wearing joggers and a black t-shirt, he appears to be in good shape. At the age of 40, Ashneer underwent this incredible body transformation. Shark Tank India will return on television with its second season, and it will reprise all the previous sharks, except Ashneer.