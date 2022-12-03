Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover wants 'bigger paycheck' than Salman Khan to participate in Bigg Boss

Ashneer Grover has compared himself to Salman Khan and stated that the only way to get him into Bigg Boss is by giving him big paycheque than host.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover wants 'bigger paycheck' than Salman Khan to participate in Bigg Boss
Ashneer Grover- Salman Khan

Shark Tank India judge and successful entrepreneur Ashneer Grover's panned reality show Bigg Boss stated that only unsuccessful people participate in the show. While interacting with Red FM, the interviewer asked the former BharatPe founder if he was ever approached by BB makers, "Yes," Asheer confirmed. The host further asked about his interest in participating in the show, " “Never! Only failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. I will never go on that show." 

Grover further added that he used to watch the show, but then he stopped watching it as it has become stale now. The makers approached him but he refused it saying, "Sorry, not happening." The entrepreneur even added that he won't agree to do the show until he will get a bigger paycheque than host Salman Khan. "Jitna marzi dein, nahi jana to nahi jana. Salman Khan se zyada de rahe ho toh batao," Ashneer stated. 

Earlier in another interview with Etimes"You will never see me on that show. Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, and I said sorry, not happening. "The second season of Shark Tank India won't include Ashneer either. In response, the businessman allegedly made a subtle jab at the show's creators by saying, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai." 

For the unversed, Ashneer posted a picture on his social media account with the message,"10 kgs down! Simple disciple and zidd!!". Wearing joggers and a black t-shirt, he appears to be in good shape. At the age of 40, Ashneer underwent this incredible body transformation. Shark Tank India will return on television with its second season, and it will reprise all the previous sharks, except Ashneer. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.