‘Shark Tank India’: Ashneer Grover trolls contestant’s fashion choice, wife wears same brand

Business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, which gave young entrepreneurs in the country a platform to pitch their companies and ideas in front of a panel of Indian corporate honchos, became extremely popular even when it was aired for the first time on national television.

However, the show concluded last week, meanwhile, social media got flooded with clips from the ‘Shark Tank India’ suggesting that netizens are waiting for season 2. Ashneer Grover, who was one of the judges, made headlines because of his rude nature. In one of the episodes, he criticised a contestant named Niti Singhal for her fashion choices.

He said, “It’s very bad fashion. I don’t think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time?” He told Niti, “Aap mummy ke saath baith ke lehenge bech loge toh do lakh ka bik jayega (If you sell a lehenga with your mother, it will sell for ₹two lakhs).”

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Niti mentioned that she has been criticism for her clothing brand over the hears, therefore, she is thick-skinned. However, no one criticised her as the way Ashneer did. She also revealed that viewers only saw half of the criticism on the TV as it was edited.

She stated, “They actually cut his speech half. He actually spoke twice so you can imagine the number of things I heard. They were sweet enough to edit it out. It went on for a long time. But not like unke bolne se mera business band hoga (It’s not as if his comments will shut my business). I was just thinking it’s good. TRP badh rahi hai (the TRP is increasing).”

Ironically, Niti also revealed that his wife wore the same dress that was gifted by her when she appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. She stated, “It’s kind of funny since he always says, ‘Yeh sab dogalapana hai‘ but I was reminded of that line when I saw it.”