Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover shares viral video of his doppelganger dancing at Vrindavan

Ashneer Grover/Instagram

Recently, a video of Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank India taking part in a kirtan at the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan went viral. The businessman confessed the man in the video is his lookalike as viewers watched him clapping and dancing to the holy hymn in shock.

Ashneer tweeted, “Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !!”

Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !! https://t.co/ltMwuRbfS1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 2, 2022

A man who bears a striking likeness to the co-founder of BharatPe is seen in the video wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black jeans. He wears the same kind of spectacles and sports a salt-and-pepper hairstyle. The man can be seen clapping his hands enthusiastically and moving to the music while the song Hare Krishna plays.

Ashneer Grover, who became a household name after he appeared on the panel of investors in Shark Tank India, was sent on a forced leave in January after he was heard talking with a Kotak Mahindra employee in an aggressive tone. He and his wife Madhuri Jain were later accused of financial irregularities while managing BharatPe. Both of them quit the company's official positions after a public spat. Grover, however, still holds around 8.5 per cent stake in the fintech company.

Based on the international franchise Dragons' Den, Shark Tank India featured business owners pitching their ideas to a panel of seven investors, who determined whether to fork over money in exchange for a part in the company. The other "sharks" on the show, in addition to Grover and Mittal, were Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Vineeta Singh. Following an incredible first season, Sony TV announced the second round in May and invited presentations from aspiring business owners.