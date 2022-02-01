'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover grooves to Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar', drops funny video

Business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, which gives young entrepreneurs in the country a platform to pitch their companies and ideas in front of a panel of Indian corporate honchos, has been making headlines ever since it premiered on national television.

Now a new meme video shared by ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover on Instagram is going viral these days. In the edited video, Grover can be seen grooving to ‘Ghoomar.’ Sharing the clip, he wrote, “This has to be my most favourite meme from @sharktank.india. @vineetasng imagination captured to perfection @sonytvofficial #sharktankindiamemes.”

Meanwhile, Aman Gupta’s face was used over Shahid Kapoor’s and Vineeta Singh face was also photoshopped. Vineeta reacted to the video and wrote, “Ashnoor Jahan meme is my absolute favourite too!.” Anupam Mittal wrote, “Outrageously hilarious .. logon ka imagination, kamaal hai.”

Earlier, Anupam Mittal, who is the founder of Shaadi.com, confessed that his ego was hurt when Ashneer Grover undermined the CEO in one of the episodes of ‘Shark Tank India.’ Ashneer is the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe.

For the unversed, Ashneer tried to convince a contestant to choose him over Anupam as he is more experienced. In the episode, Ashneer said, “Isne ek brand banaya, maine do brand banaye. Maine BharatPe bhi banaya, maine PostPe bhi banaya, pehle maine Grofers bhi banaya, toh brand ki toh baat mat karo mere se (He built just one brand, whereas I built BharatPe, PostPe and before that, I built Grofers. So don’t try to teach me about building a brand).”

While speaking about the same during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam confessed that his ego was hurt. On being asked, he said, he will be lying if he says that his ego was not hurt when Ashneer said that. He mentioned that ‘Ego is the part of your normal reaction.’

“If someone says something to you, you are bound to react. How you act on your reaction depends on you. You might feel, ‘How could he say this?’ But you need to understand if it is your ego, intellect, emotion or conditioning speaking. These four are very different things. Over time, I have learnt that. I analyse carefully,” he said.