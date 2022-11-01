Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani says 'bhai kya kar raha hai tu'

Ashneer Grover/Instagram

The business magnate Ashneer Grover became a household name when he came as one of the judges, i.e. a 'shark' in the business reality show Shark Tank India, which raked in high TRPs when it was aired on Sony Entertainment Television from December last year to February 2022.

On Monday, October 31, Ashneer took to his Instagram and shared a photo from his weight-loss journey in which he revealed that he has shed 10 kgs as he captioned his picture, "10 Kgs down! Simply discipline and zidd!!". In the comments section, netizens commented Grover's popular phrase from the show 'ye sab doglapan hai'.

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also took to the comments section and replied with another popular phrase uttered by the entrepreneur on the show, "Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?”. Earlier this year in March, Ashish had made a spoof video on the famous business reality show and named it 'Sasta Shaark Tank'.

The spoof episode, with its duration of around 32 minutes, broke the internet. Famous YouTubers were seen impersonating four judges of Shark Tank India namely Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Anupam Mittal. Ashish himself became Paneer Grover, Simran Dhanwani turned into Babita Papad, Akash Dodeja became Chaman Gutka, and Kunal Chabria turned into Uttapam Misal. "Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks!! Sasta and Tikau", Ashneer had commented on the spoof video.



For the unversed, the other judges featured in the first season of Shark Tank India were Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. The show gave an opportunity to young and budding entrepreneurs from across the nation to pitch their business ideas and earn investments from the 'sharks' in exchange for the latter's equity shares in their firms.