Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani says 'bhai kya kar raha hai tu'

While sharing his weight loss photo, the Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover also revealed the two secrets behind his transformation journey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:42 AM IST

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani says 'bhai kya kar raha hai tu'
Ashneer Grover/Instagram

The business magnate Ashneer Grover became a household name when he came as one of the judges, i.e. a 'shark' in the business reality show Shark Tank India, which raked in high TRPs when it was aired on Sony Entertainment Television from December last year to February 2022.

On Monday, October 31, Ashneer took to his Instagram and shared a photo from his weight-loss journey in which he revealed that he has shed 10 kgs as he captioned his picture, "10 Kgs down! Simply discipline and zidd!!". In the comments section, netizens commented Grover's popular phrase from the show 'ye sab doglapan hai'.

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also took to the comments section and replied with another popular phrase uttered by the entrepreneur on the show, "Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?”. Earlier this year in March, Ashish had made a spoof video on the famous business reality show and named it 'Sasta Shaark Tank'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

The spoof episode, with its duration of around 32 minutes, broke the internet. Famous YouTubers were seen impersonating four judges of Shark Tank India namely Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Anupam Mittal. Ashish himself became Paneer Grover, Simran Dhanwani turned into Babita Papad, Akash Dodeja became Chaman Gutka, and Kunal Chabria turned into Uttapam Misal. "Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks!! Sasta and Tikau", Ashneer had commented on the spoof video.

READ | 'Delhi boys with common passion for Ben Stokes': Ashneer Grover shares pic of meetup with Virat Kohli

For the unversed, the other judges featured in the first season of Shark Tank India were Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. The show gave an opportunity to young and budding entrepreneurs from across the nation to pitch their business ideas and earn investments from the 'sharks' in exchange for the latter's equity shares in their firms.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari attend Aayush Sharma's birthday bash
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Ranveer Singh modifies his Aston Martin sportscar, wraps it in electric blue shade
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.