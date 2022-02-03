Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover shares mashup of the show, fan says, 'business bandh karo'

'Shark Tank India' has gained a cult following. The show that features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to the panel of sharks has become immensely popular among the masses. Several memes, pop culture references, and influencer following have become a norm for the show. Now, one of the Shark, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder, shared a mashup video on his Instagram.

The video showcases the popular one-liners of Ashneer's 'Yeh sab doglapan hai,' Namita Thapar's 'Pyar ki bhi koi value hoti hai,' and some goofy moments by the sharks at various instances.

Watch the hilarious Mashup

As Ashneer shared the reel, it went viral instantly, and it got clicked among several fans. "Bhai ji ab shark tank chodke band baaja shuru krdo ye aapka hidden talent tha aaj dikha hi Diya aapne maza aagya," commented a user. "Song me bhi namita ma'am ki expertise nahi hai, end bhi "i am out" se kiya," said by another user. ""YE SAB DOGLAPAN HAI" show pe toh kuch aur yaha kuch aur rehte hai aap," asserted one netizen. "Business band krdo ab music bnana chalu kro bhai log," exclaimed by another user.

Recently, Ashneer shared an edited video. In the meme, Grover can be seen grooving to ‘Ghoomar.’ Sharing the clip, he wrote, “This has to be my most favourite meme from @sharktank.india. @vineetasng imagination captured to perfection @sonytvofficial #sharktankindiamemes.”

Meanwhile, Aman Gupta’s face was used over Shahid Kapoor’s and Vineeta Singh face was also photoshopped. Vineeta reacted to the video and wrote, “Ashnoor Jahan meme is my absolute favourite too!.” Anupam Mittal wrote, “Outrageously hilarious .. logon ka imagination, kamaal hai.”

Earlier, Anupam Mittal, who is the founder of Shaadi.com, confessed that his ego was hurt when Ashneer Grover undermined the CEO in one of the episodes of ‘Shark Tank India.’ Ashneer is the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe. The show will enter into his finale week from Monday, and fans are already demanding season two.