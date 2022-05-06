Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover reveals if judges were paid Rs 10 lakh per episode in season one

Ashneer Grover/Instagram

As it returns to television screens, Shark Tank India Season 2 is going to take viewers on a roller coaster trip. According to an Indian Express story, the most famous shark on the business reality show, Ashneer Grover, has revealed the fees of each shark in the first season. Ashneer revealed the fees paid to Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and himself in a recent revelation.

The BharatPe app Co-Founder said during a lecture at Lovely Professional University, “The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we’d be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending Rs 10 crore each on the show. We said okay.” He further added, “We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours.”

There were rumours circulating that each of the sharks received roughly Rs 10 lakh per episode. Rubbishing the rumours, Ashneer Grover said, “Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made Rs 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even Rs 5 lakh.”



According to HT, he said in the same lecture, “I knew Anupam from before. I’d pitched him an idea once, and in the month that he took to get back to me, I accepted somebody else’s investment, so I ended up saying no to him. Vineeta was my junior in IIM; we never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances. She was one of those ‘hot juniors’. Aman is a great guy, our ‘auditions’ for the show were held together at my place. Peyush everybody knew from Lenskart, and Namita I met for the first time on the show.”